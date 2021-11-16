Postal Savings Bank of China Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSTVY) Short Interest Update

Postal Savings Bank of China Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSTVY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 88.2% from the October 14th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of PSTVY stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.75. 44 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,441. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.82. Postal Savings Bank of China has a 52 week low of $12.49 and a 52 week high of $23.10.

Get Postal Savings Bank of China alerts:

About Postal Savings Bank of China

Postal Savings Bank of China Co, Ltd. provides various banking products and services for retail and corporate customers in the People's Republic of China. Its Personal Banking segment offers savings products, such as demand, time, personal call, time/demand optional, and foreign currency deposits; passbooks; certificate of deposits; micro, personal pledged, and personal business loans; debit and credit cards; wealth management products and funds; and insurance agency services.

Recommended Story: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Postal Savings Bank of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Postal Savings Bank of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.