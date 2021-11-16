Postal Savings Bank of China Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSTVY) Short Interest Update

Postal Savings Bank of China Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSTVY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 88.2% from the October 14th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of PSTVY stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.75. 44 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,441. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.82. Postal Savings Bank of China has a 52 week low of $12.49 and a 52 week high of $23.10.
About Postal Savings Bank of China
Recommended Story: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?
Receive News & Ratings for Postal Savings Bank of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Postal Savings Bank of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.