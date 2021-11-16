Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Price Target Raised to C$47.00

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) had its price target raised by National Bankshares from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on POW. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. CIBC cut shares of Power Co. of Canada from an outperform rating to a hold rating and set a C$48.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$43.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$46.25.

Shares of POW stock opened at C$42.64 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$42.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$40.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.76, a quick ratio of 110.62 and a current ratio of 130.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$28.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.80. Power Co. of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$28.17 and a fifty-two week high of C$44.53.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

