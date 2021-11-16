Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 47,838 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 400,799 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 47,838 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $38,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 289.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 92,705 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,006,000 after buying an additional 68,900 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 38,306 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,721,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 138,781 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,481,000 after buying an additional 67,250 shares during the period. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,592 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, Accuvest Global Advisors bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,812,000. 63.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $142.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.16. The company has a market cap of $98.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.31 and a 12-month high of $146.80.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 25.47% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 105.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $1.0275 per share. This is a boost from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is currently 59.81%.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 335,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $20,100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 30,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,203,840.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 65,657 shares of company stock valued at $2,646,801. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BX. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $134.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.18.

The Blackstone Group Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

