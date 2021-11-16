Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Boosts Stock Position in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) by 154.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 852,582 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 517,893 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.33% of Maravai LifeSciences worth $35,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 545.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the second quarter worth about $110,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the second quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the second quarter worth about $198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.31% of the company’s stock.

MRVI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Maravai LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.11.

MRVI stock opened at $36.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.52 billion and a PE ratio of 35.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.41 and its 200 day moving average is $44.16. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $23.62 and a one year high of $63.55.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $204.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.68 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 135.35%. Research analysts predict that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

