Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Cuts Stock Holdings in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its holdings in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 293,314 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,066 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.61% of Ziff Davis worth $40,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 5.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 0.6% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 17,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 6.2% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 0.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,377,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 6.9% in the second quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 2,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZD opened at $127.71 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.97. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 1.06. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.31 and a twelve month high of $147.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

In other Ziff Davis news, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 2,717 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $361,361.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO R Scott Turicchi sold 15,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total transaction of $2,096,133.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 243,051 shares in the company, valued at $32,700,081.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ZD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ziff Davis from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Ziff Davis from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ziff Davis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.50.

About Ziff Davis

Ziff Davis, Inc is digital media and internet company. Its portfolio includes technology, entertainment, shopping, health, cybersecurity and martech. The technology portfolio operates in two verticals: technology and broad band. The shopping portfolio offer deals to consumers at retail merchants and brands.

