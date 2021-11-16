Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $41.48 Million Stock Position in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,196,672 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,123 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $41,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the second quarter worth about $98,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the first quarter worth approximately $126,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the second quarter worth approximately $144,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the first quarter worth approximately $221,000. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total value of $47,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on GO shares. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Grocery Outlet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grocery Outlet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.88.

NASDAQ:GO opened at $27.82 on Tuesday. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $21.01 and a 12 month high of $46.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.83 and a beta of -0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.76.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 9.62%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

