Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $41.48 Million Stock Position in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,196,672 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,123 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $41,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the second quarter worth about $98,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the first quarter worth approximately $126,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the second quarter worth approximately $144,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the first quarter worth approximately $221,000. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.
In other news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total value of $47,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:GO opened at $27.82 on Tuesday. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $21.01 and a 12 month high of $46.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.83 and a beta of -0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.76.
Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 9.62%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Grocery Outlet
Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.
