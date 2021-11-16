Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Makes New $37.58 Million Investment in MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,796,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,579,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 1.89% of MAG Silver as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of MAG Silver by 883.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 5,960 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of MAG Silver in the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of MAG Silver in the 2nd quarter worth about $237,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of MAG Silver in the 1st quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MAG Silver in the 2nd quarter worth about $289,000. 43.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAG Silver stock opened at $20.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 347.67 and a beta of 1.12. MAG Silver Corp. has a 1 year low of $14.15 and a 1 year high of $24.43.

Several brokerages recently commented on MAG. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.43.

MAG Silver Corp. is an exploration and development company focused on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project, being developed in a Joint Venture partnership with Fresnillo Plc, the Operator.

