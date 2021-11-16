Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 869,893 Shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) by 34.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,691,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 869,893 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals were worth $36,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVIR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 169.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 316.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVIR stock opened at $11.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.99. Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.28 and a fifty-two week high of $94.17.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.29). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.74) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AVIR. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Atea Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atea Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

