Private Trust Co. NA Acquires 5,424 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 92.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,276 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,424 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 442.0% in the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 271 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

UPS stock opened at $211.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.79. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.76 and a twelve month high of $220.24. The firm has a market cap of $184.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.11.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.16. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 54.99%.

Several research firms have weighed in on UPS. Raymond James upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $261.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $224.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.16.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

