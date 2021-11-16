Private Trust Co. NA Has $2.22 Million Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Private Trust Co. NA reduced its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,396 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDLZ. Hoylecohen LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 37,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at about $597,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 205.2% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 210,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,326,000 after acquiring an additional 141,602 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MDLZ. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.40.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 399,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $24,774,551.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,683.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $62.46 per share, with a total value of $62,460.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $62.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $87.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.69. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.91 and a 12-month high of $65.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.05.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 14.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

Read More: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.