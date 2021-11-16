Private Trust Co. NA Increases Stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,097 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 518 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IUSV. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Hudock Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000.

NASDAQ:IUSV opened at $75.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.91. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1-year low of $59.06 and a 1-year high of $75.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a $0.433 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%.

