Progressive Care, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RXMD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Progressive Care, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RXMD) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 55,900 shares, an increase of 280.3% from the October 14th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,917,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Progressive Care stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.03. 483,328 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,274,758. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.05. Progressive Care has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.20.

About Progressive Care

Progressive Care, Inc engages in the provision of prescription pharmaceuticals specializing in health practice risk management, compounded medications, the sale of anti-retroviral medications and related medication therapy management, through its subsidiary . The was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in North Miami Beach, FL.

