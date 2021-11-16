Project TXA (TXA) Market Cap Reaches $8.73 Million

Project TXA (CURRENCY:TXA) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 16th. Project TXA has a total market cap of $8.73 million and $178,293.00 worth of Project TXA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Project TXA coin can now be bought for $3.40 or 0.00005642 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Project TXA has traded 19.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001662 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.97 or 0.00068018 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.88 or 0.00071188 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.51 or 0.00093817 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59,887.71 or 0.99420477 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,195.43 or 0.06964888 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Project TXA

Project TXA’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,568,630 coins. Project TXA’s official Twitter account is @ProjectTXA

Buying and Selling Project TXA

