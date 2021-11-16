ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM) Hits New 1-Year High at $128.00

ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $128.00 and last traded at $127.61, with a volume of 48627 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $125.66.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.63.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000.

ProShares Ultra Technology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the technology industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include those involved in computers and office equipment, software, communications technology, semiconductors, diversified technology services and Internet services.

