Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Shares Bought by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 18.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 67,768 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,398 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $4,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PB. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $1,556,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 354.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 178,224 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,347,000 after buying an additional 138,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 130,633 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,783,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Prosperity Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.80.

Prosperity Bancshares stock opened at $76.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.60. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.16 and a 12 month high of $83.02.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 43.67%. The firm had revenue of $282.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.27%.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan services, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

