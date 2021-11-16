Prudential Financial Inc. Buys 1,037 Shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 1.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 91,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $4,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 102.2% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 261,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,422,000 after purchasing an additional 132,209 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,244,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 428.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 51,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 41,838 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 174,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,285,000 after purchasing an additional 25,557 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $195,000. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director G Lawrence Buhl sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.21, for a total value of $1,084,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AGO opened at $53.76 on Tuesday. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a twelve month low of $29.73 and a twelve month high of $56.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.26.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $212.00 million for the quarter. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 28.36%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Assured Guaranty’s payout ratio is presently 25.36%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AGO. TheStreet raised Assured Guaranty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. MKM Partners upped their price target on Assured Guaranty from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Assured Guaranty Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of credit protection product to the U.S. and international public finance, and structured finance markets through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The Insurance segment consists of the company’s domestic and foreign insurance subsidiaries and their wholly-owned subsidiaries that provide credit protection products to the U.S.

