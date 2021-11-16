Prudential Financial Inc. Decreases Position in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) by 26.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 192,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 67,817 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.23% of Kite Realty Group Trust worth $4,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 12.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE KRG opened at $22.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 171.17, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.12. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12-month low of $14.04 and a 12-month high of $23.14.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.41). Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 0.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KRG. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays started coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Kite Realty Group Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised Kite Realty Group Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kite Realty Group Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Kite Realty Group Trust Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Featured Article: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.