Prudential Financial Inc. Increases Stock Position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 677.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,975 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 30,477 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in NetEase were worth $4,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in NetEase by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 975,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,774,000 after purchasing an additional 18,664 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NetEase during the 2nd quarter worth $35,844,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its position in NetEase by 66.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 6,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new stake in NetEase during the 2nd quarter worth $38,916,610,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in NetEase by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,681,721 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,818,000 after purchasing an additional 505,426 shares during the period. 32.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NTES. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of NetEase from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of NetEase from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NetEase currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.86.

Shares of NetEase stock opened at $111.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $74.48 billion, a PE ratio of 41.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.72. NetEase, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.97 and a 1 year high of $134.33.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The technology company reported $6.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $5.46. The business had revenue of $20.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $34.58 EPS. Equities analysts expect that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. This is a positive change from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is 35.58%.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

