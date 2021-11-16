Prudential Financial Inc. Purchases 14,525 Shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,525 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Healthcare Trust of America were worth $3,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Healthcare Trust of America in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 83.3% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 144.0% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the second quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on HTA shares. Truist lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Truist Securities downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Healthcare Trust of America from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.45.

Shares of Healthcare Trust of America stock opened at $34.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.63. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.31 and a 12-month high of $34.64. The firm has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 69.26 and a beta of 0.64.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $191.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.59 million. Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 3.43% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Healthcare Trust of America’s payout ratio is 260.00%.

About Healthcare Trust of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

