Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 2,408 Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its position in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,045 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,408 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Fabrinet worth $3,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 4,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Cartica Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,870,000. Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 23,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after buying an additional 3,141 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 375,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,022,000 after buying an additional 149,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Fabrinet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fabrinet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.67.

In related news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 18,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.66, for a total transaction of $1,936,475.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,217,122.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 11,450 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.85, for a total value of $1,143,282.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 67,027 shares of company stock worth $6,811,466 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FN opened at $118.99 on Tuesday. Fabrinet has a twelve month low of $67.74 and a twelve month high of $122.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.31 and its 200 day moving average is $96.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87 and a beta of 0.91.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.12. Fabrinet had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The business had revenue of $543.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.