Prudential Financial Inc. Trims Stock Position in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its position in shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,975 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,977 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.10% of LivePerson worth $4,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of LivePerson by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,693,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $676,280,000 after buying an additional 474,513 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of LivePerson by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,897,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $436,215,000 after buying an additional 183,772 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in LivePerson by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,901,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,485,000 after purchasing an additional 976,231 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in LivePerson by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,002,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,633,000 after purchasing an additional 87,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in LivePerson by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,100,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,564,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. 99.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO John Deneen Collins sold 610 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total transaction of $31,482.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LPSN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of LivePerson from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of LivePerson from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of LivePerson in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LivePerson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.67.

LivePerson stock opened at $47.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.12 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.96. LivePerson, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.14 and a 12-month high of $72.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44). The business had revenue of $118.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.15 million. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 19.73% and a negative return on equity of 33.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

