Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Prudential (NYSE:PUK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PRUDENTIAL PLC provides retail financial products and services and fund management to many millions of customers worldwide. Their commitment to the shareholders who own Prudential is to maximise the value over time of their investment. They do this by investing for the long term to develop and bring out the best in their people and their businesses to produce superior products and services, and hence superior financial returns. Their aim is to deliver top quartile performance among their international peer group in terms of total shareholder returns. “

Get Prudential alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PUK. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prudential has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Shares of PUK opened at $40.42 on Tuesday. Prudential has a 1 year low of $31.09 and a 1 year high of $44.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.68.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Prudential by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prudential during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prudential Company Profile

Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the Asia and U.S. geographical segments. The Asia segment consists of health and protection, other life insurance, mutual funds, selected personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management.

Featured Story: Tariff

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Prudential (PUK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.