Prysmian (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) Given “Overweight” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Prysmian (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Prysmian in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.12.

OTCMKTS PRYMY opened at $19.32 on Friday. Prysmian has a fifty-two week low of $14.92 and a fifty-two week high of $19.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.58 and a 200-day moving average of $18.04.

Prysmian SpA engages in the development, design, manufacturing, supply, and installation of cables. It operates through the following segments: Energy, Projects, and Telecom. The Energy segment involves in the provision of trade and installers, power distribution and overhead lines, specialties and OEM, elevators, automotive, network components, core oil and gas and DHT, and sales of residual products.

