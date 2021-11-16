Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.51 (NYSE:PEG)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 16th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of 0.51 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%.

Public Service Enterprise Group has raised its dividend by 14.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Public Service Enterprise Group has a dividend payout ratio of 58.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Public Service Enterprise Group to earn $3.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.3%.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

PEG stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.70. The company had a trading volume of 130,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,023,113. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.16. The company has a market capitalization of $31.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.73, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.56. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 52 week low of $53.77 and a 52 week high of $65.33.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 11.77% and a negative net margin of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PEG shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Vertical Research upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.11.

In other news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total value of $599,502.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total value of $315,894.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,879,431.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,463 shares of company stock valued at $1,278,992 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

Featured Article: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.