Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.51 (NYSE:PEG)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 16th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of 0.51 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%.
Public Service Enterprise Group has raised its dividend by 14.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Public Service Enterprise Group has a dividend payout ratio of 58.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Public Service Enterprise Group to earn $3.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.3%.
PEG stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.70. The company had a trading volume of 130,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,023,113. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.16. The company has a market capitalization of $31.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.73, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.56. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 52 week low of $53.77 and a 52 week high of $65.33.
Several research analysts have recently commented on PEG shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Vertical Research upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.11.
In other news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total value of $599,502.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total value of $315,894.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,879,431.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,463 shares of company stock valued at $1,278,992 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.
About Public Service Enterprise Group
Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.
