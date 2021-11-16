PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PubMatic Inc. provides a cloud infrastructure platform which enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions. PubMatic Inc. is based in Redwood City, California. “

Get PubMatic alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of PubMatic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an outperform rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of PubMatic from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of PubMatic from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:PUBM opened at $38.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion and a PE ratio of 45.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.36 and its 200 day moving average is $31.50. PubMatic has a 52 week low of $21.61 and a 52 week high of $76.96.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.15. On average, equities research analysts predict that PubMatic will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 14,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total transaction of $606,799.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder August Capital Management V, L sold 39,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total transaction of $1,099,990.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 207,881 shares of company stock valued at $6,668,514. 89.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in PubMatic by 9.8% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in PubMatic by 661.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in PubMatic during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in PubMatic by 150.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in PubMatic by 225.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.81% of the company’s stock.

PubMatic Company Profile

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

Further Reading: What is the CAC 40 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PubMatic (PUBM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PubMatic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PubMatic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.