Puget Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PUGE) Short Interest Update

Puget Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PUGE) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 66,500 shares, an increase of 1,131.5% from the October 14th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 327,888,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of PUGE opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.01. Puget Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.02.

Puget Technologies Company Profile

Puget Technologies, Inc is a development stage company, which engages in developing and selling consumer oriented products ready for rapid commercialization. The company’s first acquisition of an online travel technology firm is being leveraged to attract other merger and acquisition candidates in the online travel industry.

