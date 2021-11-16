Puget Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PUGE) Short Interest Update

Puget Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PUGE) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 66,500 shares, an increase of 1,131.5% from the October 14th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 327,888,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of PUGE opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.01. Puget Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.02.
Puget Technologies Company Profile
Featured Article: 52-week highs
Receive News & Ratings for Puget Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puget Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.