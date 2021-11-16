Pure Financial Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,458 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,031 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Leidos during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Leidos during the second quarter valued at $89,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Leidos during the second quarter valued at $134,000. New England Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Leidos during the first quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in Leidos by 6.4% during the second quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider James Robert Moos sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.67, for a total value of $740,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Leidos stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.60. 1,047 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 783,916. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.07. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.97 and a 12 month high of $113.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.31. The company has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.86.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.20. Leidos had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 23.71%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Leidos’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LDOS. Argus cut shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Leidos from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price target on shares of Leidos in a report on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.67.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

