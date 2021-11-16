Pure Financial Advisors Inc. Has $17.94 Million Stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) by 6.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 590,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,165 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF comprises 1.4% of Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF were worth $17,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,668,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,650,000 after purchasing an additional 839,809 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,134,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,532,000 after acquiring an additional 61,893 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,603,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 633,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,280,000 after acquiring an additional 23,426 shares during the period. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 409,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,453,000 after acquiring an additional 20,470 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF alerts:

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.86. 13,397 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342,694. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 1-year low of $24.30 and a 1-year high of $33.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.27.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FREL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.