Pure Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 11,467 Shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,467 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF worth $8,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,475,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,059,000 after buying an additional 104,467 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after buying an additional 9,876 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $3,685,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 401,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,420,000 after purchasing an additional 17,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 98,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,756,000 after purchasing an additional 9,665 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA USRT traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.75. 4,044 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,862. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $46.28 and a 1 year high of $65.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.74.

Featured Story: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.