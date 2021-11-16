Pure Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 152 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $2,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IJJ. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 11,198.8% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,395,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374,155 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,894,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,683,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,690,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,093,000 after acquiring an additional 262,462 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 50.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 762,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,273,000 after acquiring an additional 256,112 shares during the period.

Shares of IJJ stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $113.42. The stock had a trading volume of 734 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,058. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.11. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $79.24 and a 12 month high of $114.21.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

