Pure Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 168 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 184.1% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, FundX Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 152.7% in the second quarter. FundX Investment Group LLC now owns 100,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 60,721 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJS stock traded down $0.45 on Tuesday, hitting $109.65. The stock had a trading volume of 3,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,323. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.52. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $73.32 and a one year high of $111.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

