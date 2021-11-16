Pure Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 5,987 Shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,987 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF were worth $4,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 30,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 5,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Rinet Co LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rinet Co LLC now owns 132,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,132,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GWX traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.43. The stock had a trading volume of 24,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,491. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.03. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.52 and a fifty-two week high of $40.61.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

