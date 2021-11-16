Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) Short Interest Update

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a drop of 83.4% from the October 14th total of 50,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 203,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of NYSE:PPT traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 611 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,085. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 12 month low of $4.35 and a 12 month high of $4.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.61.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.026 dividend. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd.
Putnam Premier Income Trust Company Profile
Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.
