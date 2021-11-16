Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) Short Interest Update

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a drop of 83.4% from the October 14th total of 50,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 203,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NYSE:PPT traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 611 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,085. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 12 month low of $4.35 and a 12 month high of $4.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.61.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.026 dividend. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PPT. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,393,776 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,495,000 after acquiring an additional 260,941 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust in the second quarter worth about $692,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 30.1% in the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 576,327 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 133,485 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 8.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,508,155 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,028,000 after purchasing an additional 122,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 488.6% in the second quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 137,635 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 114,250 shares during the last quarter. 24.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Putnam Premier Income Trust Company Profile

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

