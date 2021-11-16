Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Lifted by Truist Securiti

Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) – Truist Securiti lifted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a report issued on Thursday, November 11th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.44. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Edgewell Personal Care’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.17 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on EPC. TheStreet lowered shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup cut their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.71.

Shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock opened at $42.94 on Monday. Edgewell Personal Care has a 1 year low of $29.87 and a 1 year high of $46.44. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.04.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.17. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 11.07%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 24,200.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

