Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Latham Group, Inc. Raised by Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:SWIM)

Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Latham Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now anticipates that the company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.08. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Latham Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SWIM. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Latham Group from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Latham Group from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Latham Group in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Latham Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.22.

NASDAQ SWIM opened at $22.57 on Monday. Latham Group has a 1-year low of $12.69 and a 1-year high of $34.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.03.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Latham Group in the second quarter worth $1,058,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Latham Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $17,423,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Latham Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $532,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Latham Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $636,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Latham Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $655,000. 23.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Latham Group Company Profile

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

