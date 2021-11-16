Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for American Equity Investment Life Holding Issued By Truist Securiti (NYSE:AEL)

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) – Truist Securiti raised their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for American Equity Investment Life in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Hughes now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.00 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.97. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for American Equity Investment Life’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.90 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on AEL. Truist lifted their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.64.

Shares of American Equity Investment Life stock opened at $37.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.25. American Equity Investment Life has a 1 year low of $26.02 and a 1 year high of $38.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.77.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $542.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.71 million. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 5.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEL. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in American Equity Investment Life by 92.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 205.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

