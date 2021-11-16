Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for CI Financial Corp. Issued By Desjardins (TSE:CIX)

CI Financial Corp. (TSE:CIX) – Research analysts at Desjardins boosted their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for CI Financial in a report issued on Thursday, November 11th. Desjardins analyst G. Ho now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.88 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.85. Desjardins also issued estimates for CI Financial’s FY2022 earnings at $3.66 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.99 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CIX. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CI Financial from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on CI Financial from C$32.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities downgraded CI Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$29.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on CI Financial from C$32.50 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on CI Financial from C$27.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CI Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$34.29.

CI Financial stock opened at C$29.66 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$26.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$23.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.03. The stock has a market cap of C$5.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01. CI Financial has a 12 month low of C$14.91 and a 12 month high of C$30.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.59%.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

