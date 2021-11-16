QIWI (QIWI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

QIWI (NASDAQ:QIWI) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 23rd. Analysts expect QIWI to post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. QIWI has set its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

QIWI (NASDAQ:QIWI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The credit services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. QIWI had a net margin of 23.71% and a return on equity of 32.47%. The business had revenue of $83.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.50 million. On average, analysts expect QIWI to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of QIWI opened at $8.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $559.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.75. QIWI has a twelve month low of $7.95 and a twelve month high of $17.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from QIWI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.45%. QIWI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.58%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in QIWI by 18.7% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,008 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,618 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in QIWI by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in QIWI by 5.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,322 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.61% of the company’s stock.

About QIWI

Qiwi Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of payment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services (PS), Consumer Financial Services (CFS), Small and Medium Enterprises (SME), Rocketbank (RB), and Corporate and Other (CO). The PS segment provides virtual distribution services through the QIWI Wallet and other QIWI applications.

