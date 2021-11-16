Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH) Given a C$3.80 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a C$3.80 target price on Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on QTRH. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Quarterhill from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Quarterhill from C$3.35 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday.

TSE:QTRH opened at C$2.60 on Friday. Quarterhill has a one year low of C$2.17 and a one year high of C$3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.30, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$295.75 million and a P/E ratio of -13.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a $0.0125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Quarterhill’s dividend payout ratio is presently -25.00%.

Quarterhill Inc operates in the intelligent transportation system and intellectual property licensing industries worldwide. Its Licensing segment includes patents relating to memory interface technologies, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging technologies, medical, industrial and automotive applications, computer gaming, intelligent personal assistant technologies, enhanced image processing, streaming video technologies, nonvolatile Flash memory, DRAM and other memory technologies, semiconductor analog circuitry technologies, and other technologies.

