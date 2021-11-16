Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The business services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Quest Resource had a return on equity of 3.01% and a net margin of 1.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

Shares of QRHC stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $5.96. The stock had a trading volume of 180,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,426. The firm has a market cap of $112.05 million, a PE ratio of 66.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.31. Quest Resource has a 1 year low of $1.86 and a 1 year high of $7.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.05.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quest Resource by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 24,639 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Quest Resource by 76.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 82,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 35,744 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Quest Resource during the third quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Quest Resource during the second quarter valued at $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on QRHC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Quest Resource from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Quest Resource from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Quest Resource from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Quest Resource Holding Corp. engages in the provision of reuse, recycling, and disposal services. It focuses on the waste streams and recyclables from big box, food chain, and other retailers; automotive repair, maintenance, and tire operations; truck and bus fleet operators; manufacturing plants; multi-family and commercial properties; and construction and demolition projects.

