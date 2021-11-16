Questor Technology (OTCMKTS:QUTIF) Price Target Raised to C$2.00 at Raymond James

Questor Technology (OTCMKTS:QUTIF) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from C$1.50 to C$2.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

QUTIF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.54. 500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,278. Questor Technology has a 52 week low of $0.97 and a 52 week high of $2.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.37.

Questor Technology Company Profile

Questor Technology, Inc is a clean energy technology company that helps its clients meet their emission reduction targets. The firm manufactures and services waste gas incinerator systems, provides combustion and burner-related oilfield services as well as power generation systems. Its proprietary incinerator technology is utilized worldwide in the management of methane, hydrogen sulphide gas, volatile organic hydrocarbons, hazardous air pollutants and BTEX gases ensuring sustainable development, community acceptance and regulatory compliance.

