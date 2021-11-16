Questor Technology (OTCMKTS:QUTIF) Price Target Raised to C$2.00 at Raymond James

Questor Technology (OTCMKTS:QUTIF) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from C$1.50 to C$2.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.
QUTIF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.54. 500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,278. Questor Technology has a 52 week low of $0.97 and a 52 week high of $2.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.37.
Questor Technology Company Profile
See Also: Diversification
Receive News & Ratings for Questor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Questor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.