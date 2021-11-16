QuickLogic (QUIK) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). QuickLogic had a negative return on equity of 73.38% and a negative net margin of 93.15%. The company had revenue of $2.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. On average, analysts expect QuickLogic to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get QuickLogic alerts:

Shares of QuickLogic stock opened at $6.83 on Tuesday. QuickLogic has a 12-month low of $2.72 and a 12-month high of $12.49. The stock has a market cap of $80.48 million, a P/E ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 2.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.96 and its 200-day moving average is $6.00.

In related news, Director Russell Christine sold 6,037 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total value of $36,644.59. Following the sale, the director now owns 143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $868.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,695 shares of company stock worth $40,408. Company insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in QuickLogic stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) by 40.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.06% of QuickLogic worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 22.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded QuickLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

QuickLogic Company Profile

QuickLogic Corp. operates as a semiconductor company, which designs, markets, and supports primarily Customer Specific Standard Products and secondarily, Field Programmable Gate Arrays, sensor software algorithms, software drivers, associated design software and programming hardware. It develops and markets low power customizable semiconductor and software algorithm solutions that enable customers to differentiate their products by adding new features, extending battery life, becoming more contextually aware and improving the visual experience with their mobile, consumer and enterprise products.

See Also: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for QuickLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuickLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.