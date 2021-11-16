R Craig Kennedy Sells 1,200 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Stock

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Director R Craig Kennedy sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.17, for a total transaction of $133,404.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $112.31 on Tuesday. First Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.71 and a twelve month high of $123.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.55 and a 200-day moving average of $91.47. The firm has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.35.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.18). First Solar had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $583.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FSLR. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First Solar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.79.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 31.7% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 139,437 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $12,620,000 after purchasing an additional 33,555 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 2.9% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 50,769 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $4,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 4.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,799 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 9.8% in the second quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,016 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $7,785,000 after purchasing an additional 7,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compton Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar in the second quarter worth approximately $425,000. Institutional investors own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

