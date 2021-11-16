Raymond James Increases NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) Price Target to C$8.00

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$5.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$2.75 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a hold rating on shares of NuVista Energy in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NuVista Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$6.30.

Shares of TSE:NVA opened at C$7.49 on Friday. NuVista Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$0.81 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.48, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of C$1.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.51.

In other news, Director Keith A.J. Macphail sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.24, for a total value of C$724,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,432,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$24,847,984.08.

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

