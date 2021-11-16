Raymond James Raises BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) Price Target to C$21.00

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BSRTF. Scotiabank lifted their price target on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.50.

OTCMKTS:BSRTF opened at $17.87 on Friday. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $10.29 and a 52-week high of $17.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.37.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

