Raymond James Raises FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) Price Target to $23.00

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FVCBankcorp from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

Shares of FVCBankcorp stock opened at $20.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.03. FVCBankcorp has a 12-month low of $12.36 and a 12-month high of $21.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $284.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.38.

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. FVCBankcorp had a net margin of 28.64% and a return on equity of 11.07%. On average, analysts forecast that FVCBankcorp will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FVCB. UBS Group AG raised its position in FVCBankcorp by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in FVCBankcorp during the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in FVCBankcorp by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC purchased a new position in FVCBankcorp during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in FVCBankcorp by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 6,061 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.72% of the company’s stock.

About FVCBankcorp

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm also also offer online banking, mobile banking, and a remote deposit service. It serves small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near its service area.

