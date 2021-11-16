Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,151 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.14% of Rayonier worth $6,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Rayonier by 258.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Rayonier by 119.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rayonier in the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rayonier in the second quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Rayonier in the second quarter valued at about $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RYN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rayonier from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Rayonier from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Rayonier in a report on Monday, November 8th.

In other Rayonier news, CAO April J. Tice sold 925 shares of Rayonier stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $34,918.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,650.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Shelby L. Pyatt sold 9,076 shares of Rayonier stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $346,975.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,544,874.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,244 shares of company stock valued at $611,012. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RYN opened at $39.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.96. Rayonier Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.01 and a 1-year high of $40.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.91 and a beta of 0.93.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.21. Rayonier had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 5.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.08%.

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

