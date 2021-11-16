Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX) Issues Earnings Results

Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:REAX traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.20. 11,659 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,667. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.00. Real Brokerage has a 1-year low of $0.69 and a 1-year high of $3.25.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Real Brokerage stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ:REAX) by 657.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,321 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 2.87% of Real Brokerage worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on REAX. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Real Brokerage in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Real Brokerage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

About Real Brokerage

The Real Brokerage Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-powered residential real estate brokerage company. The company provides its agents a mobile focused tech-platform to run their business, as well as for attracting business terms and wealth building opportunities. It operates through a network of approximately 1,895 agents.

