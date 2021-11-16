RealFevr (FEVR) One Day Volume Tops $511,977.00

RealFevr (CURRENCY:FEVR) traded down 8.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. Over the last seven days, RealFevr has traded down 12.8% against the dollar. One RealFevr coin can currently be bought for about $0.0083 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. RealFevr has a market capitalization of $13.55 million and $511,977.00 worth of RealFevr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001652 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.25 or 0.00068094 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.13 or 0.00071195 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.48 or 0.00093244 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,858.70 or 0.98817799 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,206.97 or 0.06945082 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

RealFevr Coin Profile

RealFevr’s total supply is 16,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,630,328,172 coins. RealFevr’s official Twitter account is @realfevr

Buying and Selling RealFevr

