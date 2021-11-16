Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.94 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) will announce earnings of $0.94 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Realty Income’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.94 and the lowest is $0.93. Realty Income posted earnings of $0.84 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Realty Income will report full year earnings of $3.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.58 to $3.60. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.84 to $3.96. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Realty Income.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.06). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 26.05%. The firm had revenue of $491.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Realty Income’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis.

O has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.40.

O traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.41. The company had a trading volume of 4,686,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,603,842. Realty Income has a 52 week low of $57.00 and a 52 week high of $74.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $28.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.46, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a dec 21 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.246 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 224.60%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 64.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,203,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $661,782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,995,356 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in Realty Income by 122.5% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,392,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968,249 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in Realty Income by 502.3% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,450,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $223,839,000 after acquiring an additional 2,877,684 shares during the last quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Realty Income in the second quarter valued at about $115,243,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Realty Income by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,130,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,946,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464,054 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

